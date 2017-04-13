Both the pool and fountain feature original blue vertical tiles from Heath Ceramics, both of which are still functional.
Dan Kiley famously planted two rows of honey locusts at the Miller House in Columbus, Indiana. The arbor flanks the western side of the Eero Saarinen–designed home, echoing its geometric lines.
“What often happens in our relationship is I come to Funn with an idea and he makes it into something livable.” —Vincent Kartheiser
Mori’s addition is constructed of steel, concrete, and glass with a Bluestone veneer. Mori decided to preserve the ceiling height of the main house to be 11’6”. The roof is lined with Volcaic solar panels.
Looking towards the residence, you’ll see the original main house to the right, and the steel and glass addition to the left—which are connected by stairways that lead up on one direction, and down on the other. The main house holds the communal living spaces while the addition holds the bedrooms.
This public pool house was designed to merge with its park surroundings. Translucent wall materials, floating overhead planes, and plenty of windows let the light in.
In the bathroom, Martin selected Heath Ceramics Conclave Diamond tile in citrus green for the glass-enclosed Kohler tub, which is outfitted with nickel Kallista fixtures. A matching toilet by Kohler in the color Cashmere blends with the custom-fabricated concrete sink by Get Real Surfaces. Photo by Patrick Bernard.
For homeowners on a budget, the Internet is your best bet when making upgrades. “What we should all really be excited about is how much access we have to furniture and accessories at any price,” Berkus said. “I started my design firm pre-Internet and now we source 85 percent of what we use online because we have so much incredible access online.” Berkus recommends shopping globally by scouring websites like ebay.fr for more unique pieces of furniture that will stick with you for many years. 1stdibs and One Kings Lane are other good options. Pictured is a mid-century modern living room renovation designed by contestant Lukas Machnik> in Palm Springs for American Dream Builders. Photo courtesy NBC.
A pair of mid-century Martz lamps flank the Parsons bed from Room & Board in the master bedroom.
Look behind the mid-century facade, and a back patio offers an unexpected 180-degree view of the Los Angeles basin.
