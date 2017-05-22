Most of the furniture in the lobby came from local antique shops, which yielded great pieces from the late 60s to mid-70s. Among the pieces pictured here are Papa Bear and Easy chairs by Hans Wegner. The oak Danish side tables are from Haslev; the sofa is a Hauner; and the tapestry is a Jean Gillon original from 1980. Hotelier Rogerio Fasano was very hands-on with the design, even going so far as to select all the art, music, and design books on display.