Here's the cafe's front at 66 Albert Road in Woodstock. The studio's Fairlegs tables and benches outfit the space.
Here's the cafe's front at 66 Albert Road in Woodstock. The studio's Fairlegs tables and benches outfit the space.
Stable Cafe Architect: Malcolm Davis Architecture Location: San Francisco, California
Stable Cafe Architect: Malcolm Davis Architecture Location: San Francisco, California
TIPICS Cafe and Restaurant by estudiHac
TIPICS Cafe and Restaurant by estudiHac
CTTI Interior - Cafe
CTTI Interior - Cafe
Once the site of an 1859 coal, feed, and carriage barn, Piccino now makes its home in the vibrant and developing Dogpatch neighborhood of San Francisco. Behind the unassuming Victorian façade, affectionately known in the neighborhood as the Yellow Building, Sagan Piechota Architecture has created a warm and elegant interior that is decidedly modern. The rustic space features soaring ceilings and exposed rafters, reclaimed oak floors, and sleek communal tables flanked by Eames shell chairs. Sightglass coffee can be enjoyed from the airy main dining room, or the adjacent coffee bar, both contemporary counterparts to the historic 19th-century shell. 1001 Minnesota Street
Once the site of an 1859 coal, feed, and carriage barn, Piccino now makes its home in the vibrant and developing Dogpatch neighborhood of San Francisco. Behind the unassuming Victorian façade, affectionately known in the neighborhood as the Yellow Building, Sagan Piechota Architecture has created a warm and elegant interior that is decidedly modern. The rustic space features soaring ceilings and exposed rafters, reclaimed oak floors, and sleek communal tables flanked by Eames shell chairs. Sightglass coffee can be enjoyed from the airy main dining room, or the adjacent coffee bar, both contemporary counterparts to the historic 19th-century shell. 1001 Minnesota Street
Located in Chileno Valley, just three miles west of downtown Petaluma, the barn is complimented by its setting and the coastal range beyond. Its entry frames a view through the house and out to the meadow. The light-filled living area opens up to the long view south and gathers the bedrooms and kitchen to either side.
Located in Chileno Valley, just three miles west of downtown Petaluma, the barn is complimented by its setting and the coastal range beyond. Its entry frames a view through the house and out to the meadow. The light-filled living area opens up to the long view south and gathers the bedrooms and kitchen to either side.
ROOST Apartment Hotel | Philadelphia, PA | Lobby
ROOST Apartment Hotel | Philadelphia, PA | Lobby
Looking back from the lobby area toward the street; the sidewalk is just beyond the wall at rear. At right is a bench for the residents; at left are the mailboxes, for which Khanna and Schultz chose a bright orange. The pair worked with Forethought Design Consultants on the landscaping, which will eventually grow more lush and provide additional privacy. "In this climate, within a year, it will be completely filled in," says Schultz.
Looking back from the lobby area toward the street; the sidewalk is just beyond the wall at rear. At right is a bench for the residents; at left are the mailboxes, for which Khanna and Schultz chose a bright orange. The pair worked with Forethought Design Consultants on the landscaping, which will eventually grow more lush and provide additional privacy. "In this climate, within a year, it will be completely filled in," says Schultz.
The glass-lined entry lobby opens the building up to the street, allowing views from the sidewalk far into the building. A sculptural plaster awning, referencing the former department store, intensifies the public presence and openness of the building.
The glass-lined entry lobby opens the building up to the street, allowing views from the sidewalk far into the building. A sculptural plaster awning, referencing the former department store, intensifies the public presence and openness of the building.
The staircase leads away from the lobby with a big street-art-inspired wall.
The staircase leads away from the lobby with a big street-art-inspired wall.
Inspired by coffered ceilings, Iwamoto and Scott used paperwood, a micro-thin wood veneer laminate on paper, to create a reinterpretation of the chandelier. Theirs, however, is the entire ceiling.
Inspired by coffered ceilings, Iwamoto and Scott used paperwood, a micro-thin wood veneer laminate on paper, to create a reinterpretation of the chandelier. Theirs, however, is the entire ceiling.
Construction did involve something of a sleight of hand: the coffers are made without any mechanical fasteners like screws, but held in place by folding and gluing the material onto itself. When the ceiling is “on,” it emits a luminous glow.
Construction did involve something of a sleight of hand: the coffers are made without any mechanical fasteners like screws, but held in place by folding and gluing the material onto itself. When the ceiling is “on,” it emits a luminous glow.
One Kearny Lobby San Francisco (2010) In this privately owned building with a public event space on the top floor, the trick was to design a path from the lobby that could also attract attention from the curb. Otherwise, “it felt like a normal office building and was not that welcoming,” says Iwamoto.
One Kearny Lobby San Francisco (2010) In this privately owned building with a public event space on the top floor, the trick was to design a path from the lobby that could also attract attention from the curb. Otherwise, “it felt like a normal office building and was not that welcoming,” says Iwamoto.
In the new center, the screens in the lobby and the terrazzo floors are original. "I love the way elements of the historic fabric have been retained and are essential to the character of the building," says Sidney Williams, who is the daughter-in-law of the architect, E. Stewart Williams.
In the new center, the screens in the lobby and the terrazzo floors are original. "I love the way elements of the historic fabric have been retained and are essential to the character of the building," says Sidney Williams, who is the daughter-in-law of the architect, E. Stewart Williams.
Most of the furniture in the lobby came from local antique shops, which yielded great pieces from the late 60s to mid-70s. Among the pieces pictured here are Papa Bear and Easy chairs by Hans Wegner. The oak Danish side tables are from Haslev; the sofa is a Hauner; and the tapestry is a Jean Gillon original from 1980. Hotelier Rogerio Fasano was very hands-on with the design, even going so far as to select all the art, music, and design books on display.
Most of the furniture in the lobby came from local antique shops, which yielded great pieces from the late 60s to mid-70s. Among the pieces pictured here are Papa Bear and Easy chairs by Hans Wegner. The oak Danish side tables are from Haslev; the sofa is a Hauner; and the tapestry is a Jean Gillon original from 1980. Hotelier Rogerio Fasano was very hands-on with the design, even going so far as to select all the art, music, and design books on display.
The Commodore Hotel in Astoria, Oregon, (population 10,000) is not exactly conveniently located, tucked away near the ocean's edge at the mouth of the Columbia River. But the mysterious tale of the hotel's past is enough to draw visitors for a night or two in the now-modern quarters of the historic getaway. The hotel interior sports a distinct maritime feel combined with a pinch of Scandinavian minimalism. See more of the Commodore Hotel here.
The Commodore Hotel in Astoria, Oregon, (population 10,000) is not exactly conveniently located, tucked away near the ocean's edge at the mouth of the Columbia River. But the mysterious tale of the hotel's past is enough to draw visitors for a night or two in the now-modern quarters of the historic getaway. The hotel interior sports a distinct maritime feel combined with a pinch of Scandinavian minimalism. See more of the Commodore Hotel here.
In the lobby, guests are greeted at a reception desk fabricated by NYC company FERRER and illuminated by vintage pendants sourced from Belgium. The ornate tile on the floor is original—a nod to the building's past.
In the lobby, guests are greeted at a reception desk fabricated by NYC company FERRER and illuminated by vintage pendants sourced from Belgium. The ornate tile on the floor is original—a nod to the building's past.
The sloped roof of Carlton’s art studio grows a colorful mix of sedum species.
The sloped roof of Carlton’s art studio grows a colorful mix of sedum species.
In renovating a historic brick home for family friends in Washington, D.C., architect Nader Tehrani of NADAAA used ordinary plywood to reconceive the central staircase. Lined with a series of striated, geometric panels, the resulting structure is lit by a polygonal skylight above. Tehrani also designed the Pentavola table—featuring five sides, one for each member of the family—which they use as a communal workspace on the second-floor landing.
In renovating a historic brick home for family friends in Washington, D.C., architect Nader Tehrani of NADAAA used ordinary plywood to reconceive the central staircase. Lined with a series of striated, geometric panels, the resulting structure is lit by a polygonal skylight above. Tehrani also designed the Pentavola table—featuring five sides, one for each member of the family—which they use as a communal workspace on the second-floor landing.
Situated in a built-in cabinet, a folding vanity in the master bedroom remains as it was when the home was built. “We knew that with some work, the house could be brought back to a clean and simple classic modern home,” Tyler says.
Situated in a built-in cabinet, a folding vanity in the master bedroom remains as it was when the home was built. “We knew that with some work, the house could be brought back to a clean and simple classic modern home,” Tyler says.
Thankfully, the house came with many of its furnishings, including a 1940s Florence Knoll sofa, an Elliptical table by Charles and Ray Eames, a George Nelson tripod floor lamp, and a Breuer-designed Long chair. A pair of Barcelona chairs by Mies van der Rohe replaced two Arne Norell Sirocco armchairs.
Thankfully, the house came with many of its furnishings, including a 1940s Florence Knoll sofa, an Elliptical table by Charles and Ray Eames, a George Nelson tripod floor lamp, and a Breuer-designed Long chair. A pair of Barcelona chairs by Mies van der Rohe replaced two Arne Norell Sirocco armchairs.
The studio’s second floor serves as a library. The sunken bathtub offers interrupted sightlines across the space and out into the backyard. The tub, like the library’s floor, is made of concrete.
The studio’s second floor serves as a library. The sunken bathtub offers interrupted sightlines across the space and out into the backyard. The tub, like the library’s floor, is made of concrete.
Large CalArc pavers line the Google campus in Mountain View, California.
Large CalArc pavers line the Google campus in Mountain View, California.

196 more saves

Set cover photo