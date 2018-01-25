Tasmania, Australia Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
The main inspirations for the interior design were Palm Springs modernism and David Hockney's painting A Bigger Splash, which lent the space its burnt-orange walls and pastel accents.
In addition to the uniform beds, sconces, writing desks, and chairs found in each room, find unique antiques like this Tomasso Cimini floor lamp and chair by Jean-Pierre Nicolini.
Architect Ernesto Bedmar had previously converted an unused alley into a loft. As it started to deteriorate, he had the idea to transform the space into a high-design restaurant called El Papagayo. The site is under eight feet wide and around 105 feet long.
Bedmar was inspired by the small spaces he had seen while living in Hong Kong and Japan. The restaurant's minimalist facade clearly contrasts the historic architecture around it.
The space is also adorned with timber cladding, as seen on the entry door.
The design team preserved one of the original brick walls, which dates to 1870, but created a modern contrast by covering the other wall in smooth concrete. A sculptural piece by Santiago Lena hangs from the ceiling.
Bedmar worked with CAPÓ Estudio to refine the interiors. The existing concrete slab ceiling was replaced with glass to let natural light enter.
The seating in the restaurant was designed to be flexible: the tables can be used for lunch and dinner seatings or as a long communal setting.
One of the private dining rooms at Hueso includes a dead tree that Cadena says sat in front of the building for six years. Initially, he was going to design a suite of custom chairs for the restaurant, each one with individual features, but he settled on classic Thonet chairs instead.
Studio Junction transformed a two-story apartment above Mjölk, Juli Daoust and John Baker’s design boutique on Toronto’s busy Dundas Street West, into a tranquil space. A courtyard joins the living room and the open kitchen and dining area.
In Sonoma, California, a historic farmhouse receives a contemporary makeover. Large sliding doors allow for seamless indoor-outdoor connection.
Room 1, located on the 2nd floor, blends industrial detailing with exposed brick walls, polished concrete floors, rich textile finishes, and a custom walnut bed.
Using another service, Outback Power, Pendl can see how much energy he's drawing from (or sending to) the grid when his 450 watt wind turbine and 800 watts of solar panels are operating. This all being said, the trailer isn't yet fully integrated with smart technoly: climate control and HVAC are still a separate system. "Another nice addition down the road would be to add smart tires to the trailer so that I can monitor and adjust air pressure from afar," Pendl says. "I take the Airstream on some pretty bumpy forest roads—the high desert of Nevada for Burning Man included—and it'd be great to quickly see an adjust tire pressure for better traction."
The first floor holds the living room, which includes a Morsø 3440 wood-burning stove and a pair of Mags sofas by HAY.
The Luftauto
At the Mill Valley home designed by architect Chris Deam for residents Jack and Ellen Corrigan, the view begins from the top. Sun studies of the steeply sloped site informed the choice for a standing-seam metal, diagonal ridge roof, which Chris refers to as the home’s “fifth facade”.
A wicker sectional from Target and a custom fire table that Todd designed sit under Sunbrella shade sails.
