A double-height great room offers extra storage accessed by a vintage library ladder, and a pair of loft rooms underneath the pitch of the exposed, plywood-covered vaulted ceiling.
A double-height great room offers extra storage accessed by a vintage library ladder, and a pair of loft rooms underneath the pitch of the exposed, plywood-covered vaulted ceiling.
A cast-iron tub from Signature Hardware sits beneath a large window; the unlacquered brass faucet is from Waterworks.
A cast-iron tub from Signature Hardware sits beneath a large window; the unlacquered brass faucet is from Waterworks.
Swedish architect Johan Sundberg designed this three-bedroom home in the southern Skåne region for a family of four. The parents grew up in the area, but they now live in Boston.
Swedish architect Johan Sundberg designed this three-bedroom home in the southern Skåne region for a family of four. The parents grew up in the area, but they now live in Boston.
Along with the sage, citrus trees irrigated by gray water from the house provide the couple with lemons and limes for mixing drinks, among other things.
Along with the sage, citrus trees irrigated by gray water from the house provide the couple with lemons and limes for mixing drinks, among other things.
Joseph Eichler developed more than 11,000 homes in California from 1949 to 1966, and though tons are still standing today, many of them have lost their authenticity after going through drastic transformations—but this particular renovation is a different story. Josh and Moeka Lowman of San Francisco branding firm Goldfront reached out to Michael Hennessey Architecture to renovate the interior of their two-story, single-family residence in Diamond Heights, which was built by Eichler in 1965. Michael Hennessey explains,
Joseph Eichler developed more than 11,000 homes in California from 1949 to 1966, and though tons are still standing today, many of them have lost their authenticity after going through drastic transformations—but this particular renovation is a different story. Josh and Moeka Lowman of San Francisco branding firm Goldfront reached out to Michael Hennessey Architecture to renovate the interior of their two-story, single-family residence in Diamond Heights, which was built by Eichler in 1965. Michael Hennessey explains,
Set cover photo