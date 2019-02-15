The updated bathrooms are clean and bright. A large mirror sits atop the custom floating vanity. Clerestory windows allow daylight to enter even the private spaces.
The uniquely designed kitchen island extends above the dining table to provide additional space for dining and cook prep. When not in use, the dining table can be pulled away, providing a freestanding island.
Sleek, white custom cabinets quietly tie in with the original character of the home.
Approached by clients who wanted to simplify their lifestyle and reconnect with the landscape, Phoenix-based Wendell Burnette Architects designed the Hidden Valley Desert House as a “long pavilion for living.”
After months of arduous design and construction, Marmol and Becket are thrilled to escape Los Angeles for their idyllic desert retreat.