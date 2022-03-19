An activity as prosaic as clearing the table of crumbs can take on an air of ceremony with the right tools. This diminutive sweeper—made from oil-treated beech and horsehair bristles—gets the job done with a restrained flourish.
Brush dirt away with this hand broom by Brooklyn artisan Erin Rouse for Civilian Objects. Made with black sorghum grass bound by indigo-dyed cotton, this limited-run cleaning tool is a contemporary use of traditional crafts.
Designed by Antoine Fritsch and Vivien Durisottit for Roche Bobois, this armchair is a modern mix of styles. Beautifully sculptural with a mahogany frame and a seat constructed from two intersecting nautical cord braids on a lacquered steel frame this chair could be used inside or out.
Beach days, park picnics, and backyard barbecues—wherever your Fourth of July weekend takes you, these products will elevate your event with ease.