BDDW's Captain's mirror hangs above a Restoration Hardware console. Like the brick walls, the wood column is original to the structure. 590BC kept the surfaces white for a variety of reasons. "It allowed for the richness of the space's natural materials stand out," Breitner says. "The wide-plank oak flooring, exposed brick and metal, and even the view to the SoHo streetscape outside all pop against the white background of the walls. It also allowed the clients to bring in all kinds of artwork and play with color and texture." Photo by Frank Oudeman.