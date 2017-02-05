Design Publishing Editor in Berlin, Germany "Quite a few of our things come from places like Bolia, BoConcept and Hay, combined with flea market finds and DIY pieces. I built that table together with my dad. I had been looking for a table that would function both as a desk and a dining table for quite some time, but what I found wasn't either quite right or just too expensive. So I asked my dad, who's very handy, if he'd come to Berlin for a weekend and help me build my own table. It's exactly how I wanted it. The chairs came from a vintage store around the corner. I don't know if it's true, but the owner told me they were once used in a church in Denmark, and I varnished them to match the table top."
Design Publishing Editor in Berlin, Germany "Quite a few of our things come from places like Bolia, BoConcept and Hay, combined with flea market finds and DIY pieces. I built that table together with my dad. I had been looking for a table that would function both as a desk and a dining table for quite some time, but what I found wasn't either quite right or just too expensive. So I asked my dad, who's very handy, if he'd come to Berlin for a weekend and help me build my own table. It's exactly how I wanted it. The chairs came from a vintage store around the corner. I don't know if it's true, but the owner told me they were once used in a church in Denmark, and I varnished them to match the table top."
A Danish sofa, designer unknown, is set against an accent wall painted in Stone Blue by Farrow & Ball. As the local dealer for Anastassiades, the Apartment contains various pieces of his work, including the Mobile Chandelier 5 (2011), the Ball vase in cast brass (2006), and the wall-mounted Beauty Mirror (2010). The vintage Boucherouite rug is from Morocco. Photos courtesy the Apartment.
A Danish sofa, designer unknown, is set against an accent wall painted in Stone Blue by Farrow & Ball. As the local dealer for Anastassiades, the Apartment contains various pieces of his work, including the Mobile Chandelier 5 (2011), the Ball vase in cast brass (2006), and the wall-mounted Beauty Mirror (2010). The vintage Boucherouite rug is from Morocco. Photos courtesy the Apartment.
“Instead of extending the new living area from the existing house, we decided to build a stand-alone structure off the front house and connect the two spaces with a central passageway,” Ong says. This made the back of the home distinctive from the Edwardian front. Recyled brick was used to create the connecting hallway.
“Instead of extending the new living area from the existing house, we decided to build a stand-alone structure off the front house and connect the two spaces with a central passageway,” Ong says. This made the back of the home distinctive from the Edwardian front. Recyled brick was used to create the connecting hallway.
A skylight reflects the elliptical shape of the central cut out of the stair. The terracotta screens have been constructed with off-the-shelf half pipe, stacked and painted, resulting in a fish scale pattern that is also present in the zinc garage door and gate cladding.
A skylight reflects the elliptical shape of the central cut out of the stair. The terracotta screens have been constructed with off-the-shelf half pipe, stacked and painted, resulting in a fish scale pattern that is also present in the zinc garage door and gate cladding.
The kitchen is outfitted with a granite countertop and custom casework; the hardware is by Tom Kundig. Richard and his wife, Kristine, sourced the pendants from Craigslist, then had them plated in copper. The appliances are by Viking, and the bar stools are Real Good chairs by Blu Dot.
The kitchen is outfitted with a granite countertop and custom casework; the hardware is by Tom Kundig. Richard and his wife, Kristine, sourced the pendants from Craigslist, then had them plated in copper. The appliances are by Viking, and the bar stools are Real Good chairs by Blu Dot.
The modern staircase was built with the same salvaged wall planks that are used as flooring throughout.
The modern staircase was built with the same salvaged wall planks that are used as flooring throughout.
Called the “LDK,” for living, dining, and kitchen, the space is flexible—a blend of Western loft life and traditional Japanese homes, where rooms are multipurpose.
Called the “LDK,” for living, dining, and kitchen, the space is flexible—a blend of Western loft life and traditional Japanese homes, where rooms are multipurpose.
Vignettes show off what Aumas does best. In this one, he takes advantage of the apartment’s tall windows.
Vignettes show off what Aumas does best. In this one, he takes advantage of the apartment’s tall windows.
It might look complicated, but Studio DB's Britt and Damian Zunino, the duo behind this stunning bathroom space, say transitioning tiles to wooden floorboards is surprisingly straightforward. "The first step is getting your contractor on board, but the actual work isn't that complicated," they told MyDomaine. #design #interior #home #tile #mydomaine #bathroom
It might look complicated, but Studio DB's Britt and Damian Zunino, the duo behind this stunning bathroom space, say transitioning tiles to wooden floorboards is surprisingly straightforward. "The first step is getting your contractor on board, but the actual work isn't that complicated," they told MyDomaine. #design #interior #home #tile #mydomaine #bathroom
Set cover photo