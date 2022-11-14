SubscribeSign In
The great room acts as a kind of fulcrum for the L-shaped house: the vaulted apex of its roof and ceiling, and a combined living-dining-kitchen space for the clients and their children to gather.
Contemporary furnishings now contrast with the traditional detailing of the preserved architecture.
A full-height, double-glazed window lets ample light into the secondary bedroom.
A special finish brings out the grain in the kitchen's walnut cabinetry.
The open-plan kitchen, dining, and living areas are washed in sunlight that streams in through floor-to-ceiling windows and doors.
