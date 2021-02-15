The home’s master bedroom and living room face south for optimal landscape views. A large outdoor deck emphasizes the home’s indoor/outdoor connection.
All of Scott Palamar’s selections and customizations brought the total to $150,000 for the 640-square-foot home and surrounding land. “I feel like I struck on such a novel solution because I was able to afford a home tailored to my lifestyle,” he says.
Project Name: HO4+
At the end of a steep driveway, off a road less graveled, await the happy innkeepers: Chris Brown, Sarah Johnson, and Michael and Joshua, two of their three sons.