The bed was designed to hang from the ceiling and can be hoisted up and pulled down as needed.
The House for a Musher is all about taking advantage of its hilltop site. The courtyard in the front has vast views and the house itself is oriented toward the surrounding landscape.
The roofs of each of the three sections of the home are constructed of zinc and are insulated for added protection.
Large sliding glass doors allow daylight to fill the living room. Smaller windows are placed in the kitchen area and the sleeping loft. The exterior is clad in heart pine which needs very little up-keep and is known for its strength and hardness.