Le Meridien Lingotto—Once a Fiat car factory, this hotel is an example of a popular blend of architecture in Europe which mixes the old with the new. A competition was held to see which architect would bring the old factory into the 21st century, and the winner was Renzo Piano, who took on the 800,000 sq.ft. factory and transformed it into the successful hotel you see today. Photo by: ilsole24ore Where: Turin, Italy What: Design hotel; old meets new Designed by: Renzo Piano
Le Meridien Lingotto—Once a Fiat car factory, this hotel is an example of a popular blend of architecture in Europe which mixes the old with the new. A competition was held to see which architect would bring the old factory into the 21st century, and the winner was Renzo Piano, who took on the 800,000 sq.ft. factory and transformed it into the successful hotel you see today. Photo by: ilsole24ore Where: Turin, Italy What: Design hotel; old meets new Designed by: Renzo Piano
Burj Al Arab—Most have heard of the bending curves of this ultra-lavish hotel on the Arabian Gulf, but it’s only fair to mention it here again as it is one of the most eccentric forms of hotel architecture to date. The Burj Al Arab is 321 meters of luxury and exclusive service. British architect Tom Wright conceived the billowing hotel in 1993. Photo by: jonrawlinson Where: Dubai, United Arab Emirates What: Luxury hotel with helipad on the Gulf Designed by: Tom Wright
Burj Al Arab—Most have heard of the bending curves of this ultra-lavish hotel on the Arabian Gulf, but it’s only fair to mention it here again as it is one of the most eccentric forms of hotel architecture to date. The Burj Al Arab is 321 meters of luxury and exclusive service. British architect Tom Wright conceived the billowing hotel in 1993. Photo by: jonrawlinson Where: Dubai, United Arab Emirates What: Luxury hotel with helipad on the Gulf Designed by: Tom Wright
Hotel Marqués de Riscal—This is a smart fusion of award-winning wine and avant-garde architecture. Spain’s Rioja vino is a favorite for many, and a visit to the region makes for an interesting trip in rural Spain, especially if staying at Hotel Maqués de Riscal. The hotel’s flamboyant style is signature Gehry, who has left his artistic imprint on other parts of the country as well. Photo by: HaSHe Where: Spain’s Rioja wine country What: Luxury hotel and vineyard Designed by: Frank O. Gehry
Hotel Marqués de Riscal—This is a smart fusion of award-winning wine and avant-garde architecture. Spain’s Rioja vino is a favorite for many, and a visit to the region makes for an interesting trip in rural Spain, especially if staying at Hotel Maqués de Riscal. The hotel’s flamboyant style is signature Gehry, who has left his artistic imprint on other parts of the country as well. Photo by: HaSHe Where: Spain’s Rioja wine country What: Luxury hotel and vineyard Designed by: Frank O. Gehry
Park Hyatt Tokyo—This upscale hotel has 178 rooms and a mere 23 suites with views of Yoyogi Park. Designed by Kenzo Tange, who has made many contributions to Tokyo’s skyline, this hotel made a famous appearance in the film Lost in Translation. Photo by: wili_hybrid Where: Tokyo, Japan What: Luxury hotel with interior design by John Morford Designed by: Kenzo Tange
Park Hyatt Tokyo—This upscale hotel has 178 rooms and a mere 23 suites with views of Yoyogi Park. Designed by Kenzo Tange, who has made many contributions to Tokyo’s skyline, this hotel made a famous appearance in the film Lost in Translation. Photo by: wili_hybrid Where: Tokyo, Japan What: Luxury hotel with interior design by John Morford Designed by: Kenzo Tange
Wynn Hotel—From the outside, Wynn is a striped giant, new and sleek in a town that’s the definition of over-the-top. As the Wynn PR reps are quick to mention, the hotel holds five stars, five diamonds, and the Michelin seal of approval. True, it’s not an easy task to obtain all these bells and whistles, and most would agree that Wynn is the cream of the crop when it comes to staying in Las Vegas. Photo by: Alan Ayers Where: Las Vegas, Nevada What: Luxury hotel and casino Designed by: DeRuyter O. Butler
Wynn Hotel—From the outside, Wynn is a striped giant, new and sleek in a town that’s the definition of over-the-top. As the Wynn PR reps are quick to mention, the hotel holds five stars, five diamonds, and the Michelin seal of approval. True, it’s not an easy task to obtain all these bells and whistles, and most would agree that Wynn is the cream of the crop when it comes to staying in Las Vegas. Photo by: Alan Ayers Where: Las Vegas, Nevada What: Luxury hotel and casino Designed by: DeRuyter O. Butler
Phinda Homestead—Unlike most of the hotels listed here, the Phinda Getty is a lodge which architect Nick Plewman attempted to blend into the surrounding environment. The building is set on a private game reserve in South Africa, overlooking grassy landscapes and volcanoes in the distance. Photo via Address Magazine. Where: KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa What: Luxury lodge and reserve Designed by: Nick Plewman
Phinda Homestead—Unlike most of the hotels listed here, the Phinda Getty is a lodge which architect Nick Plewman attempted to blend into the surrounding environment. The building is set on a private game reserve in South Africa, overlooking grassy landscapes and volcanoes in the distance. Photo via Address Magazine. Where: KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa What: Luxury lodge and reserve Designed by: Nick Plewman
Inn at Price Tower—Built in 1956, the Price Tower is famous because it’s a Frank Lloyd Wright building. Only recently did interior architect Wendy Evans Joseph turn eight floors of the tower into a 21-room hotel. The tower is owned by the nonprofit group Price Tower Arts Center. Photo by: Shawn Thomas Where: Bartlesville, Oklahoma, USA What: Hotel of historical significance Designed by: Frank Lloyd Wright
Inn at Price Tower—Built in 1956, the Price Tower is famous because it’s a Frank Lloyd Wright building. Only recently did interior architect Wendy Evans Joseph turn eight floors of the tower into a 21-room hotel. The tower is owned by the nonprofit group Price Tower Arts Center. Photo by: Shawn Thomas Where: Bartlesville, Oklahoma, USA What: Hotel of historical significance Designed by: Frank Lloyd Wright
The Four Seasons—New York has some of the best hotels around, and the Four Seasons’ Manhattan Hotel is one of the best in the city. Pritzker prize-winning architect I.M. Pei is the talent behind this top-of-the-line hotel, which is located on 57th Street in the Manhattan’s shopping and financial district. Photo via travelphant. Where: New York, New York, USA What: Metropolitan luxury hotel Designed by: I.M. Pei
The Four Seasons—New York has some of the best hotels around, and the Four Seasons’ Manhattan Hotel is one of the best in the city. Pritzker prize-winning architect I.M. Pei is the talent behind this top-of-the-line hotel, which is located on 57th Street in the Manhattan’s shopping and financial district. Photo via travelphant. Where: New York, New York, USA What: Metropolitan luxury hotel Designed by: I.M. Pei
Hongta Hotel—Bustling Shanghai has reinvented itself and continues to build as the world looks to China. K. Jeffries Sydness’ Hongta Hotel is a fine example of just how chic Shanghai has become. The hotel’s silvery towers jump up like an exclamation mark, as if to say we’re it…and then some! Photo via top10zilla. Where: Shanghai, China What: Metropolitan luxury hotel Designed by: K. Jeffries Sydness
Hongta Hotel—Bustling Shanghai has reinvented itself and continues to build as the world looks to China. K. Jeffries Sydness’ Hongta Hotel is a fine example of just how chic Shanghai has become. The hotel’s silvery towers jump up like an exclamation mark, as if to say we’re it…and then some! Photo via top10zilla. Where: Shanghai, China What: Metropolitan luxury hotel Designed by: K. Jeffries Sydness
Set cover photo