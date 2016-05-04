Wynn Hotel—From the outside, Wynn is a striped giant, new and sleek in a town that’s the definition of over-the-top. As the Wynn PR reps are quick to mention, the hotel holds five stars, five diamonds, and the Michelin seal of approval. True, it’s not an easy task to obtain all these bells and whistles, and most would agree that Wynn is the cream of the crop when it comes to staying in Las Vegas. Photo by: Alan Ayers Where: Las Vegas, Nevada What: Luxury hotel and casino Designed by: DeRuyter O. Butler