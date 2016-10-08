Though the Mountain Dwellings is ten minutes from the city center, "you're completely alone with the sky and with nature," Zahle says. "It's not really like an apartment, it's more like a summer house on a hillside."
In the living room, furnishings include a cherry-wood dresser by Rune Bruun Johansen, a vintage wicker lounge chair from Italy, and a Ludvig Pontoppidan settee. The round Lens table is by McCollin Bryan. Lighting includes a circa-1950s Venini Poliedri chandelier and French floral wall sconces from the 1930s. Photos courtesy the Apartment.
On the upper floors, bright white walls and plenty of natural light make the bedrooms and living rooms feel large and spacious. In the master bedroom, built-in cabinetry hides clutter. The art photography against the wall is by Anders Hviid, the bed is Hästens, the laundry basket is Vipp, and the lamp is Fontana Arte.
“The kitchen is the room we use the most,” Sofie says. The dark gray walls and tonal accents make it cozy and cave-like, while natural illumination and light-toned accessories introduce airiness and circulation. Even in the colder months, the Egelunds spend most of their time there, and Sofie maintains that the stark darkness makes it a homey place to entertain guests and spend time with the family. “And,” she adds, “you can always go to the other floors if it gets too dark!” The kitchen island, shelves, glass, and ceramics are by Vipp.
The Egelunds rely on the light fixtures and small ceramics to add contrast and texture.
