Design, Bitches turns a typical Atwater Village home into a lush hideaway with a new, cedar-clad guesthouse.
Pale hardwood floors complement pared-back wall tones in mushroom and off-white.
In his renovation of Kate Brien Kitz and David Kitz’s Los Angeles home, architect Andrew Hall reinterpreted the original gable roof and siding. Landscape designers Mary Lange and Molly Funk transformed the yard with drought-tolerant plants. The walkway decking is from Kebony kebony, the Seaspray paint from Benjamin Moore, and the front door hardware from Emtek.
The living room also connects to a deck via sliding doors from B&amp;B Doors and Windows.
A view of the completed backyard and deck off of the living area.
The den offers a second living area and features a sofa from Cassina and a classic Womb chair by Eero Saarinen for Knoll. The artwork is by local photographer Ashley Garmon.
In this library, a Grant sleeper sofa by Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams is paired with a Cigar wall sconce by George Nelson.
In the living room, two shades of gray paint from Sherwin-Williams complement the upholstered furnishings from Knoll.
Inside, workaday concrete floors contrast with the home's clean lines and soft touches.
A day spa–like feel is achieved through an abundance of natural light that illuminates the warm interior palette of pinkish hues and honey-colored Tasmanian oak.
The Deep Thoughts Chaise from Blu-dot sits atop a rug from Rugs.com.
The kitchen is close to the living and dining spaces, yet also maintains separation.
Built by Stuart Indge, the sun-soaked oak veneer daybed and window seat features built-in storage underneath.
Massive glazed sliding doors open up the living space to an outdoor concrete patio that overlooks the street at the front of the room.
The living area is intentionally spare to accentuate the presence of the mammoth beech tree.
On the second level, the design team arranged a living area that opens to a balcony and deck area. The built-in wall storage is crafted from oak.
Elements begin to shift or disappear altogether, allowing for a hierarchy of exposure and circulation that creates a dynamic, varied experience within the plan
An aerial view of Martha’s Vineyard Retreat shows its idyllic location adjacent to the beach; the manicured lawn gives way to a forested area that leads to sandy paths down to the shoreline.
While located on the beach, this home offers enough functionality to act as a second family home any time of the year.
Architect David Montalba renovated a 1970s bungalow for Janette Sosothikul in Oxnard, California, a beach town midway between Malibu and Santa Barbara.
Considered the finest residential example of International Style architecture in Denver, the 1951 Joshel House was in serious disrepair when Dominick Sekich and Scott Van Vleet bought it in 2013. They embarked on a major renovation to re-create the vision of the original designers, Joseph and Louise Marlow.
“I’ve loved Moritz Kundig’s work for years,” says designer Josh Hissong, whose home in Spokane, Washington, turned out to be a 1971 work by the architect. Josh and his wife, Shiva, executed a thoughtful revamp of the house, which began with thinning an overgrown stand of pine trees to bring the entryway out of hiding. The exterior is painted Deep Space by Benjamin Moore.
At night, the simple volume glows like a lantern in the landscape.
The interior has a strong connection to the surrounding landscape.
A service yard is discreetly concealed behind a concrete screen. What appears as a series of concrete blocks opens up and becomes completely transparent on the hillside. It's all about embracing the views, the setting, and the climate.
Completed in May 2018, the Crossfield Street House is the residence of architect Jonathan Pile, his wife Katherine, and their five-year-old son.
One-way mirrored glass wraps around a portion of the home. "We wanted it to reflect like glass so that when you sit on the terrace, you see trees or the view in all directions—including when you look towards the house," says Larsen. The mirror effect is slightly distorted, and no birds have flown into the glass.
Built in 1962, the four-bedroom, two-bath home has already been spruced up with modern features that respect the home’s original midcentury modern character. Highlights include updated bathrooms with Carrara marble and walnut cabinetry, a private backyard, and a renovated kitchen with a pretty impressive "edible garden" off the side.
In 2013, Jennifer Warner and Cara Frey fell in love with a modest but charming 1920s house within walking distance of their bungalow. The dwelling was dramatically sited, with great views of Portland’s southwest hills and downtown. But according to Michael Leckie, the Vancouver–based architect they eventually hired, "It was the dumpiest house on the block." Leckie replaced the house with a simple, modern design, using a basic square wood box that skews into a rhombus form, which he topped with a sloping roof. Their son, William, 6, swings in front of the cedar-clad house.
Cedar, glass, and concrete combine in this minimalist pool house that draws inspiration from Mies van der Rohe’s 1929 Barcelona Pavilion. The pool house, built into a mountainside west of Montreal and designed by Halifax–based MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects, employs board-formed concrete for the home's expressive exterior.
Perforated anodized aluminum operable screens mitigate solar glare. The home features a mix of low-E and bushfire-rated toughened glass set within nonflammable frames.
Koto’s charred-timber workspace is an exercise in wabi-sabi design that embraces imperfection amid the natural world. The carbon-neutral structure is built from natural materials, and it can operate both on- and off-grid.
La SHED reimagined a historic duplex in the central neighborhood of Montreal, renovating the property while leaving its street-facing facade intact. The rear of the duplex is clad in locally sourced eastern white cedar, set in a herringbone pattern. Naturally resistant to moisture, decay, and insect infestation, this local timber has been used for generations of buildings across Quebec. The once dilapidated double-story space is now a light-filled family home.
This wooden bathhouse imagined by UK- and Norway-based architect James Barber embraces biophilic design by utilizing natural materials and opening to expansive views of Norway’s Lyngen Alps. Comprising three levels, each delineated by a contrasting material, the Vertical Bath is designed to hold a shower, sauna, and cold water pool.
