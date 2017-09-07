Harlem Town House Renovation After enduring what she calls “the Bermuda Triangle of New York,” otherwise known as the city’s planning department, Alysia Reiner and her partner, David Alan Basche, embarked on a massive renovation of their multiunit building in Harlem. Built in 1909, the structure, which was dark and had already been stripped to its original brick walls before the couple inherited it, became a blank slate for a thorough environmentally sensitive restoration. With help from architect Nicholas Moons of local design-build practice MontesBuild, Reiner and Basche updated their own triplex unit over the course of two years on a tight budget, integrating such elements as natural light, slate and bamboo flooring, and understated modern furnishings.