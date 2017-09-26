A sculptural white steel spiral staircase with wooden treads connects the two levels.
Frank Lloyd Wright at the Reisley House in Usonia, a cooperative housing development in Pleasantville, New York, 1952.
Bronze accents and handmade encaustic tiles from Europe. © Justin Alexander
The early-20th-century structure is seen next to the 300 square meter modern addition. A garage and patio were added, as well as a balcony that would complement the proportions of those in the original building. According to Quevedo, the biggest challenge was to approach both structures with a “common language” and explore the idea that “preservation and modernity can coexist.”
© Justin Alexander
The front elevation is seen at night. The old structure fits on a compact 130-square-foot lot, while the new building adds an extra 1,000 square feet. Adobe walls, wood beams, limestone facade, and earthen roof all make up the tactful blend of old and new.
On the side of the home that faces the canal, the main kitchen’s aesthetic is decidedly elemental. Custom Eginstill hot-rolled steel cabinetry with recessed Gaggenau appliances surround a Carrara marble island.
On the opposite side of the veneer wall, a coat closet helps act as a space divider, while defining the entryway. Frequent collaborators, MWAI describes their relationship with INTERIOR-iD as “more fun than work." The architecture team treated the home’s custom pieces as “building blocks” to help define and partition space, while serving critical and specific functions.
Challenged by the dimensions of the narrow lot, the team worked through significant programmatic and logistical constraints during the design and construction process. The final concept for the layout was a modern take on the side hall plan. The living spaces are stretched back deep into the lot, and strategically raised above grade to allow sunlight to penetrate into multiple living spaces. The multifunctional courtyard serves as outdoor workspace, gardening area, children's play area, and covered parking during winter months.
A stepped concrete garden planted with herbs and flowers marks the descent to the house. The courtyard is the focal point of the U-shaped structure; there is clear visibility between the kitchen on one side and the children's bedrooms on the other.
Even a small patio can have a monumental effect. A green wall in this kitchen patio also brings views to the higher parts of the slender town house, located in the West Village in New York. The counter and floor, clad in gray honed slate, and the teak-clad walls and bench complement the greenery.
The house gracefully marries modern and ancient, as seen in the master bedroom, where a custom-built mirrored storage unit divides the sleeping and bathing areas.
Estate Bungalow in Matugama, Sri Lanka, by Narein Perera as published in Cabins (Taschen, 2014).
Filled with extensive cabinetry, marble surfaces, and updated appliances, the kitchen is set up perfectly for entertaining. You can see that the architectural moldings have been preserved with a fresh coat of paint.
Architectural Styles: Worked alongside Nook Real Estate , a firm passionate about architecture and design. Tasked with communicating 20 unique architectural styles, utilizing my minimal illustrative style. These illustrations convey different types of homes to their audience for Nook's, Search With Style® App. Client project.
Modern x Dwell: My simple line and halftone pattern illustration is a reflection of the contemporary esthetics created for the Modern x Dwell collection. Self initiated project. This collaboration between Dwell and Target has produced a thoughtful collection of well designed modern pieces. Most pieces represented in my illustration are the outdoor patio collection – pieces include (from left to right) are: Terracotta 6”, 9” and 10” Planters / Outdoor Lounge Chair / Umbrella Navy/White / Outdoor Side Table + Lantern Large Copper / Outdoor Sofa + Geo Pillow / Round Metal Shelf Mirror / Hexagons Concrete Planter.
Hush Puppies: A while ago I created this simplified version of the Hush Puppies logo – a Basset Hound. This was not commissioned, but another piece I created in my own down time. Self initiated project.
Nibble Fox, Full Moon: Another illustration in my downtime. "The nibble fox cries out at the full moon." Self initiated project.
Lotus flower: Simple and sweet. Self initiated project.
Quail: Illustrated this simplified quail. Created with 8 circles, 1 square and some vertical and horizontal lines. Self initiated project.
3 letter Monogram: Created JOY for a holiday card. Self initiated project.
Once immortalized by master architectural photographer Julius Shulman and currently being considered as a historic landmark in Los Angeles County, this four-bedroom, two-bath residence was built in 1954 by builder and craftsman Ken McLeod to be his personal home. In 1964 architect Rufus Turner restored the rear after a fire damaged the living room.
The living space that features a freestanding fireplace looks out through a seated window that perfectly frames the yard.
We partnered with Hygge & West to produce a collection of modern artisan wallpaper that's screenprinted by hand in Chicago, IL. Heath designed wallpaper that combines a clean graphical style with hand-drawn lines in a palette inspired by our glazes in four patterns in four colorways: Arcade, Quilt, Slice, and Strike. Shop the collection here: http://www.heathceramics.com/wallpaper #heath #heathceramics #heathxhyggeandwest #wallpaper #color #handdrawnlines #navy #arcade
The old wood floors throughout the open-plan space are painted a dark eggplant. The vintage PP19 armchair is by Hans J. Wegner for PP Møbler. The painting above it is by Ruben Toledo, a friend of Peter Fehrentz, the resident. A trio of Tom Dixon lights hangs over the Pirkka dining table, with bench seating by Ilmari Tapiovaara for Artek. The Berber rug is from Morocco, purchased from the Paris shop Caravane.
The honey locust tree became prevalent in Midwest horticulture after the demise of the American elm tree due to Dutch elm disease in the early 20th century. Loved by landscape architects Alfred Caldwell and Dan Kiley for its slender trunk and thorny branches, the tree is a natural foil to some of the most highly regarded buildings of the era, including S.R. Crown Hall at the Illinois Institute of Technology.
