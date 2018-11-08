"Historically, this topmost room would have housed the silk weavers' rooms, but the room is now Zen, one where you might relax into a freestanding tub or sink into a bed of plumped up pillows," says Eayrs.
Gray, full-height, seamless cabinetry matches the gray-painted original brick wall. The contrast with the white kitchen island is striking.
The main house was given a contemporary look by way of a metal roof and a black exterior.
Concrete pavers line the new hardscape, which steps up to a deck built of ipe wood. Ipe wood has also been used for the built-in benches and fencing.
In an effort to keep costs within budget without sacrificing looks, the fully gutted and renovated kitchen features IKEA cabinetry framework with shaker-style fronts by Semihandmade. The cabinets were painted Farrow & Ball Pigeon.
Working with a sumptuous material palette, Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects designed a sprawling new residence in Palo Alto for Mark and Laura Pine. The teak wood and handmade Danish bricks that define the exterior are used inside as well; distressed stainless steel panels by Chris French Metal sheathe one side of the upper volume. Blasen Landscape Architecture chose Peruvian feather grass to flank the entrance walkway.
Jujol Basalto porcelain tiles, sourced from Mettro Source, line the floor just inside the front entry.
Perhaps chartreuse feels most at home surrounded by feminine colors. Pretty pastel pillows, paintings, and photography come together to create a gallery wall–meets-sofa moment that’s all-around fresh-squeezed fun.
A metal landing at the base of the floating stairs meets a fir plywood wall.