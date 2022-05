The house was shaped by spatial restrictions. "The angled walls push the interior spaces outward both visually and as experienced," says Svenson. "The horizontal lines of the railings and screen porches add to that. To increase this perception the angled walls occur only in areas suspended in the air—they are never tied to the ground. The architect carved out a parking and storage area underneath the residence. "The house feels as though it floats above the ground plane," he says.