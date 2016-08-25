Ryan Anderson of RAD Furniture designed the stools as well as the table and benches on the pool deck.
The swimming pool offers an alternative plunge to the nearby Bantam River.
The Virgola lounge chairs in the Roseau print.
Classic butterfly chairs from Universal Patio Furniture are stationed by the pool. The mural is by street artist Morley, a close friend.
We've got glamping, a beer garden, and more at our largest #dwelloutdoor ever! #DODLA
