Large meeting room that is insanely reconfigurable. Board meetings, seminars, classes, off-sites, etc. The 70" screen is on a caddy and can move around as well, is equipped with an Apple TV for easy presentations.
Covo has 20 foot ceilings, exposed brick, timber ceilings, and a ton of outlets and phone rooms.
Nothing is as important at a workspace as the bar. And the beverages it serves.
We hosted over 500 guests at our launch party, and it was wonderful. It didn't get hot, or loud, or stuffy. Everyone had a great time.
We make some really rockin' matcha lattes.
The coffee shop is open to the public, and supports local artisan coffee gurus Equator, as well as Leaves and Flowers.
All the soaring open space means we need (and have) loads of phone rooms. Take your call in private.
Materials library by our partners Good Design
The Porter Room, one of our many meeting rooms, decked out with beautiful furniture, timber ceilings, and state-of-the-art A/V equipment.
Member's only lounge.
A peek at everything we do - caffeinate, booze, and work.
Our launch party and one the best wine and beer lists around.