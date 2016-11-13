Two-year-old Annika and five-year-old Soren make music on the "nap swing," a popular hangout spot for kids and adults alike.
The swimming pool offers an alternative plunge to the nearby Bantam River.
The new gabion walls were designed
to find a rustic sympathy with the house’s foundation.
Architect Allan Shulman tackled one of Miami’s biggest architectural challenges when he designed a two-story home on a leafy lot dominated by a "solution hole," a depression in the limestone terrain caused by erosion. Inspired by the jungle scenery of painter Henri Rousseau, Shulman strove to leave the delicate habitat undisturbed. An elegant pool and outdoor kitchen extend from the living areas.
One of the most stunning features of the home is the outdoor space, defined by an ironwood ipe deck that connects seamlessly to the custom infinity pool and surrounding landscaping. Dahan says the design “elongates the backyard and speaks to the recurrence of clean, crisp lines throughout the home.”
The Virgola lounge chairs in the Roseau print.
The house was made from steel beams, cast concrete slabs, and a metal sheet roof. "The dining area and kitchen open north and south to capture the summer breezes during the hottest days of the year," Dumont says.
@kchou311: Who knew you could find so much greenery in#DTLA today at#DODLA
An outdoor shower was the family’s first construction project. “Doing the shower made us realize we can build things the way we want to build them,” says Meg.
Design details include mahogany and granite where the deck meets a stone retaining wall.
A wood-lined outdoor shower adds a modern touch to one of the decks.