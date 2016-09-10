Zoë plays with a model in the office.
Although Design Army is a technologically cutting edge design firm, projects still need to be handcrafted sometimes. An upper shelf holds their design awards overflow from the conference room and Pum's hats add a bit of swagger to the red head mannequins above.
Rack of Coats by Plywood OfficeAssembled in the Pilsen neighborhood of Chicago using a steam bending technique, this combo coat rack–side table is a smart, space-saving solution for an entryway. $995
Concrete is used for the walls and ceiling and stone for the floors to maintain an urban, industrial feeling.
