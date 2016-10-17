The south-facing facade looks out towards the forest.
The front elevation is a modern distillation of the historic homes in the neighborhood, featuring the same composition of a protruded front volume with a single opening flanked by a shaded living area
In Palm Springs, Sander Architects created an energy-efficient hybrid prefab home that’s designed to stay naturally cool in the desert heat, which often climbs to triple digits in the summer.
#modern #architecture #desert #getaway #steel Photo courtesy of Misha Gravenor
