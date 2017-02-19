A Bosch 36
Often overlooked, the downdraft vent from Bosch is one of Brunn's favorite appliances.
The firm also designed the kitchen, which was fabricated by Thomson Cabinetry.
Amy requested a quiet, sunny reading nook with a view; In Situ obliged with a built-in bench housing her collection of books.
The Clark family residence in Raleigh, North Carolina, was designed around the Series 600 multi-slide window walls from Western Window Systems, a rarity in the southeast.
The cabinets are from Ikea, the range is by GE, and the Jenn-Air refrigerator is tucked unobtrusively into the pantry wall. The troweled concrete floor was poured in place by the builder, Peter Knudsen.
The bed was designed to hang from the ceiling and can be hoisted up and pulled down as needed.
When not in use as the headboard, the large redwood slab folds down to become a desk.
Kartheiser’s private courtyard includes a covered seating area and fire pit, designed by Roberts.
Kartheiser's courtyard also includes a dry sauna with a ceiling made from 2,500 pieces of wood.
The area includes a Wally planter from Woolly Pocket near the custom steel-and-glass doors.
When Jean-Guy Chabauty and Chris Barrie of Atelier Moderno began tackling the space, they decided to stay true to the character and grace of the old autobody shop. "We wanted to retain the spirit and the grit of the original space as much as possible, while creating something modern, comfortable, and alluring," says Barrie. "Sometimes you really need to work to get that character." After playing with a few options for the 1,600-square-foot building, they decided to keep the existing envelope untouched, instead focusing the bulk of the $250,000 renovation project on building out an open interior that included reclaimed and rich materials.
The coffee table is from Baxter & Liebchen and the custom felt rug is by Karkula; built-in daybeds by woodworker Rick Bradbury feature cushions by Chelsea Workroom upholstered in vintage Maharam fabric and leather.
From its locally quarried stone foundation to its zinc-coated copper roof, the cottage was inspired by its surroundings. “We talked a lot with our client about what the materiality would be,” says architect Karen Stonely, who, citing the organic style of Bar Harbor architect Robert Patterson, designed the structure with wood rather than drywall.
