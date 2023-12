In collaboration with San Antonio-based architecture studio Lake|Flato, HiFAB has created two models for prefab "Haciendas.” Though they might look like regular homes—allowing them to integrate into existing neighborhoods—these homes can be constructed on site in seven days or less. The Studio is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home that starts at $249,000, while The Standard is a larger three-bedroom, two-bathroom home that starts at $375,000.