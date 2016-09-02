The house incorporates a variety of wood finishes, all in the same general color palette: unfinished ipe for the pool terrace, Douglas fir for the trellis and windows, and stained cypress for the siding mixed in with the exterior’s original redwood.
The house incorporates a variety of wood finishes, all in the same general color palette: unfinished ipe for the pool terrace, Douglas fir for the trellis and windows, and stained cypress for the siding mixed in with the exterior’s original redwood.
The Mid-Century Mosaic House by Solutions is another one of the homes on view during the Saturday, September 11 Home Tour.
The Mid-Century Mosaic House by Solutions is another one of the homes on view during the Saturday, September 11 Home Tour.
Here, the studio in the Mid-Century Mosaic House.
Here, the studio in the Mid-Century Mosaic House.
A pair of mid-century Martz lamps flank the Parsons bed from Room & Board in the master bedroom.
A pair of mid-century Martz lamps flank the Parsons bed from Room & Board in the master bedroom.
Mid-Century Modern: Interiors, Furniture, Design Details.
Mid-Century Modern: Interiors, Furniture, Design Details.
"There's a sort of peacefulness that envelops you," says Sam Ferris of the house he grew up in, show in 1955.
"There's a sort of peacefulness that envelops you," says Sam Ferris of the house he grew up in, show in 1955.
The view as it appears today.
The view as it appears today.
Set cover photo