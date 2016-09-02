The house incorporates a variety of wood finishes, all in the same general color palette: unfinished ipe for the pool terrace, Douglas fir for the trellis and windows, and stained cypress for the siding mixed in with the exterior’s original redwood.
The Mid-Century Mosaic House by Solutions is another one of the homes on view during the Saturday, September 11 Home Tour.
Here, the studio in the Mid-Century Mosaic House.
A pair of mid-century Martz lamps flank the Parsons bed from Room & Board in the master bedroom.