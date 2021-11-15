Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
Raul Guarderas A.
Follow
6
Saves
Followers
Following
Sunny afternoon with stackable seike chairs designed for Sierra Alisos, at our 70 sqm bambu shelter.
Really confortable osb+inox pipe chair
Image of a 72sq m bambu pavillion, sorounded by birds, rain forest and 7 volcanoes. Versatile and functional for my client.
#aumauma
Aji Aumado del Ecuador! This is a hot spice that I have created, it's handcraft and low-scale produce. It's a fusion between old tradition and contemporary andean flavors
This development also considers this rock hand-shaped for restaurants and cafés. The above package is combined with a dispenser.
Set cover photo