The original wood columns and beams create a more open feel and flood the spaces with natural light. "The kitchen looks out over the courtyard, which acts as a light well and provides ventilation,
The architect dressed the living room with a soft palette of cream and blush tones. The parquet flooring offers subtle pattern and more texture for the space.
Just outside the apartment is a circular courtyard area. Lekien moved the kitchen from the rear of the apartment to the front so that it runs along the curved wall and connects to the outdoors.
Set back from the street, the International-style home features deep, overhanging eaves and a band of clerestory windows that wraps around the entire home.
Beside a simple but spacious kitchen, the living area is meant to be warm and casual.
The great room acts as a kind of fulcrum for the L-shaped house: the vaulted apex of its roof and ceiling, and a combined living-dining-kitchen space for the clients and their children to gather.
The kitchen cabinets were made with cabinet boxes set into framing, then a primed drywall shell covered with a textural Roman Clay finish, and sealed.
