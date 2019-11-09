When Nook Architects set out to renovate a 720-square-foot apartment in Barcelona's Poble Sec district, they knew they wanted to retain the space's characteristic elements—especially the original barrel-vaulted ceilings. Here, the track lighting accentuates the rhythmic curves.
The playroom area also features a kitchenette, with a Concrete Collaborative countertop and a table by Matthew Philip Williams. The shelving system is by String Furniture.
Nye used Monarch Plank wood flooring throughout the home to create a united base for the rest of the design. The Croft House sectional sits above a vintage rug, and the nearby chandelier is by Apparatus Studio.
Moby the cat sits on the windowsill, which the architect constructed by cutting a geometric pattern into a thick sheet of MDF, a fiberboard product that’s inexpensive, easy to machine, and unrecognizable when coated in white lacquer paint.
The sunken living room is filled with light and leafy greenery.
Nine shipping containers form the basis of this new multigenerational house near Denver.
A connected dining area and kitchen allows for an open, airy feeling.
- Santa Monica, California Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
Oak parquet was used throughout the apartment.
Approaching the remodel with a less-is-more philosophy, Downie North did minimal alterations to make the building's existing 6,782-square-feet footprint more efficient and intuitive.
"Historically, this topmost room would have housed the silk weavers' rooms, but the room is now Zen, one where you might relax into a freestanding tub or sink into a bed of plumped up pillows," says Eayrs.
The walls were covered in raw lime plaster, and modern, flush paneling in rough, cross-sawn limed oak wraps around the interior walls to form cabinets, doors, and dado rails.
A maple tree grows through an ipe deck in this garden that Mary Barensfeld designed for a family in Berkeley, California. A reflecting pool separates it from a granite patio, which is furnished with a Petal dining table by Richard Schultz and chairs by Mario Bellini. The 1,150-square-foot garden serves as an elegant transition from the couple’s 1964 Japanese-style town house to a small, elevated terrace with views of San Francisco Bay. Filigreed Cor-Ten steel fence screens—perforated with a water-jet cutter to cast dappled shadows on a bench and the ground below—and zigzagging board-formed concrete retaining walls are examples.
