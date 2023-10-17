SubscribeSign In
Sævik designed the wood tub in the bathroom, which features an adjacent sauna. The Inxx A5 faucet is by Mora.
Sævik designed the wood tub in the bathroom, which features an adjacent sauna. The Inxx A5 faucet is by Mora.
The lower floor houses a spa, gym, and office. A built-in bathroom by Espace Cuisine includes a sauna.
The lower floor houses a spa, gym, and office. A built-in bathroom by Espace Cuisine includes a sauna.
The woodburning sauna stove is made by a Finnish company, IKI.
The woodburning sauna stove is made by a Finnish company, IKI.
The serene wood-clad sauna.
The serene wood-clad sauna.
In the bathrooms, Lunt paired classic midcentury finishes (like terrazzo and wood) with fresh fixtures and lights.
In the bathrooms, Lunt paired classic midcentury finishes (like terrazzo and wood) with fresh fixtures and lights.