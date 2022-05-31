Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
r
Randy Saylor
Follow
13
Saves
Followers
Following
Each home has a 13-foot deck that connects the living space to the outdoors.
"We think having a slightly more spacious bathroom makes a stay so much more comfortable and gives the option to add a little bit of storage for extra supplies and laundry,
Windows on three sides of one of the loft sleeping areas help the space feel larger and connected with the landscape.
"Having a comfortable sleeping space, whether it's a loft or a crawl-in bed, and a roomy bathroom are our two most important design features,
Playful patterns and bright colors enliven a built-in sofa in one of the living spaces.
"In the living areas, we always try to provide multiple options for seating such as a couch, stools, floor cushions, or benches,
Loft sleeping areas are arranged above open kitchens with open shelving, creating an airy feeling for the tiny homes.
A pine tongue-and-groove ceiling and wood kitchen shelving provide texture, warmth, and character.
Krsna and Govinda make coffee while their daughter looks on in the kitchen of one of their tiny homes.
A small deck is shaded by towering trees in the fenced front yard of one of the tiny homes.
An outdoor tub on the terrace of one of the tiny homes provides a place to experience an herbal bath and connection to nature.
Wrapped in wood, the tiny homes are surrounded by lush foliage that lend privacy and respite.
Krsna Jivani Balynas and Govinda Carol, owners of Simplify Further Tiny Homes, designed and built 12 compact cabins for rent in their hometown of Alachua, Florida