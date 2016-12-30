Owner Stacey Hill was instantly drawn to this shipping container’s existing blue color and chose to leave it unchanged. Architect Jim Poteet added floor-to-ceiling sliding doors to allow light in, as well as a cantilevered overhang to shade a window on the left side, which houses a small garden storage area.
View of chalet from entry drive.
Olson Kundig designed the Rolling Huts in Mazama, Washington, for a client who needed space to house visiting friends and family. The huts sit lightly on the site, a former RV campground in an alpine river valley. The huts are sited to capture views of the mountains and not one another.
"A lot of people were skeptical about the idea, even though it wasn't the first time I pulled off something crazy," Cadena says. "I just trusted my intuition and the philosophy of the chef."
This is John Lautner's Sheats House from 1963.
Tracy Beckmann and Ryan Trowbridge spent four years shopping for furnishings, fixtures, and lighting to outfit the guest rooms, sourcing steel hardware in Hong Kong, vintage lighting in Italy and France, and many mid-century pieces in their backyard, aka Palm Springs’s renowned vintage shops.
Saved from demolition, stripped of awkward alterations, and faithfully restored, these rehabbed homes prove how timeless midcentury design can be.
Mayor Eric Garcetti, Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA), the Department of Recreation and Parks, Project Restore, Public Works — Bureau of Engineering, the Department of General Services, the Los Angeles Police Department, and the Barnsdall Art Park Foundation announce February 13, 2015, as the official reopening of Frank Lloyd Wright’s famed Hollyhock House, an iconic architectural masterpiece in the heart of the vibrant, artistic, cultural, and recreational Barnsdall Art Park.
The Kenneth and Phyllis Laurent House, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, features a solar hemicycle footprint. Image courtesy of Wright Auction House.
Mid-century designer Jens Risom's A-framed prefab family retreat, located on the northern portion of Block island, is bordered by a low stone wall, an aesthetic element that appears throughout the land.
New interior finishes, furniture, and a guesthouse were part of the restoration/renovation of John Lautner's Chemosphere, a 1960s house that makes frequent cameos in film and television.
Everett Loveseat The mass-market retailer gets Lynchian with its apartment-size, quick-ship, velvet-upholstered sofa in deep, inky blue.
Alcove Sofa Highback, Vitra, 2007. Alcove highback loveseat with integrated desktop Chromed steel, polished aluminium, fibreglass, foam, fabric, MDF, leather. 1265 × 840 × 1360 mm/50 × 33 × 53.5 inches; Vitra, Switzerland
The Bouroullec's 'Ploum' sofa was a huge hit—everyone who walked by seemed magnetically drawn to it, bending down to touch it or flopping down for a cushiony rest. It comes in both a loveseat and sofa size, and it's completely upholstered, even the feet. Roset's take: "It's almost like something from outer space."
Here's Sarah in the Houriet chair with a rather nice painting by Douglas Denniston from 1950 called "Composition #35" above her. We joked that the chair is nearly wide enough to be a loveseat, or a chair for a giant. -Aaron
The organic curves of this loveseat from Don Shoemaker fits nicely with the chair from the previous slide. It too is made of cocobolo, a wood in the rosewood family, though not nearly as threatened environmentally. The wood is very hard, so hard that Shoemaker imported top-of-the-line Swiss tools to carve it.
Photo of the home of Interior Architect Curtis Popp (curtispopp.com). The home is located in the Land Park area of Sacramento.
A Papa Bear Loveseat and matching ottoman, both designed by Hans Wegner, were found at Modernica. The living room also features a Jøtel GF 370 stove.
A loveseat and two Neo arm chairs by Niels Bendtsen in the living room offer Blauvelt a light-filled view to the courtyard beyond.
Far from the dark, cavernous barns of the Midwest, tall ceilings and an open floor plan creates an airy interior. Architect Bill Bickford and contractor Traditional Carpentry, Inc. collaborated on a unique sliding door to the upstairs master suite: a vintage billboard cut in half and put on a barn door track. The sitting area below features Raleigh Armchairs from Design Within Reach and a loveseat from Jayson Home.
Designed and manufactured in the Bay Area, the inagural collection with a modern armchair, love seat, and sofa, features laser-cut, powder-coated steel frames and solid hardwood legs that are designed to last.
The loveseat is by Terence Woodgate.
At the top of the stairs, an Ib Kofod-Larsen rocker sits in the master bedroom
Reclaimed oak with a custom finish by LV Wood surrounds a staircase in a herringbone pattern. The new stairs are painted off black by Farrow & Ball, and the handrail that lines them is of salvaged mahogany.
