ESCAPE's new line of all-electric tiny homes are finished with white birch flooring, walls, and ceilings. The pale wood tone offers a fresh aesthetic that ties to nature.
The kitchen cabinetry for the all-electric line of tiny homes, named eESCAPE, is crafted from a mixture of hard maple and white birch; the counters are hard maple butcher block.
Charcoal-gray-stained wood siding on the exterior contrasts with the pale wood tone of the interior finishes.
The all-electric tiny homes are outfitted with plenty of cabinetry that provides extensive storage.
Floating shelves made from white birch offer more storage and display space for the tiny homes, which were display with as many windows as possible to lend a feeling of spaciousness.
A sliding barn door in one of the units provides privacy or openness for the main-floor bedroom.
The all-electric tiny homes showcase LED lighting and high-efficiency air conditioning and heat pumps.
The rectangular form of the tiny homes feature a steel roof that offers durability.
A large picture window in the kitchen of the eOne model floods the open-plan interior with natural light.
In the eOne model, a staircase with integrated storage accesses an expansive loft area with expansive windows.
A secondary loft area in the eOne model offers additional living space.
