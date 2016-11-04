UC Davis has been leading the way in net-zero construction and energy research for years. Recognizing that homes and cars are responsible for just shy of half of carbon dioxide emissions in the United States, the project is a foray into how automobiles can factor into the efficiency equation. "UC Davis and the Davis community have launched some of the most innovative housing models in the country, from cooperative housing to solar villages to zero-net-energy at the neighborhood scale," says Bob Segar, UC Davis Assistant Vice Chancellor, Campus Planning and Community Resources. "The next entry is the Honda Smart Home—it's showing how the electric car can be managed as your house's biggest appliance." The house features a 9.5kW solar array, which produces direct current. The charger was adapted to accept power directly from the panels without any conversion loss.