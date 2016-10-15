A Renlita Floataway garage door is shielded by one of the home’s many overhangs.
At street level, the wooden garage door opens its toothed maw.
Outside looking in: a look at the door's mechanism.
Hooper House II's new owner, Richard North, has altered the house very little, though he did convert the carport into an enclosed garage to provide greater protection for his collection of automobiles. Read more about the mid-20th century Marcel Breuer Hooper House here.
When the team chose to preserve the function of the rolling garage door, it proved to be one of the biggest design challenges of the project. Says Garcia, “We didn’t want it to roll back into the new living space because it would limit our lighting options for the room.” Thus, an unconventional exterior-track rolling door was conceptualized that would not cut into the interior volume. In the backyard that was preserved in the remodel, an olive tree provides natural shade. Maintaining the outdoor area was especially important to the kids as a play area, and Anthony, an avid cook and gardener.
A perpendicular walkway leads right to the garage and laundry areas.
PMI Parking Garage, Washington, DC
The exterior mixes pale gray wood on the vertical volume, and fiber cement and black brick on the horiztonal volume. The three trees in the front yard were maintained during the renovation process.
The flat roof of the Nakhshabs’ energy-efficient home is topped with photo-voltaic panels. It is the first single-family LEED Gold–certified residence in San Diego.
“They are a very active family, with rowing and basketball at the top of the list,” Witt says. “Other activities include water sports, volleyball, and entertaining—even in the winter months, which have short, usually damp days.” Witt created a garage deep enough to hang rowing shelves and enclosed it in a Wayne Dalton garage door.
