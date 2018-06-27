The new patio space off the living room.
The new patio space off the living room.
The GROHE SmartControl streamlines all shower buttons into one trim, giving users control of up to three shower outlets and presets for ideal water temperature and pressure.
The GROHE SmartControl streamlines all shower buttons into one trim, giving users control of up to three shower outlets and presets for ideal water temperature and pressure.
The chalet is built entirely out of Jura forest Fir wood planks.
The chalet is built entirely out of Jura forest Fir wood planks.
A large cushioned bench at one end of the cabin provides a seating area that looks out onto the landscape beyond.
A large cushioned bench at one end of the cabin provides a seating area that looks out onto the landscape beyond.
Set cover photo