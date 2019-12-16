The Japanese "no-brand" masters of minimalism unveil the first single-story design in their line of prefab homes.
Remarkable for its walls of triple-glazed glass, Snorre Stinessen Architecture’s Ejford Cabin straddles two stone ridges on northern Norway’s Hallvardøy Island. Perched on a concrete slab, it intentionally capitalizes upon passive solar conditions and features thick insulation to minimize energy output.
Located on the Imingfjell mountainside in Norway, this minimalist, 785-square-foot cabin features a "hood" in response to the climate and the region’s strict building regulations.
City Cabin | Olson Kundig
From his home in New Westminster, the commute to Randy's new office takes just 30 seconds.
Lagos has raised the cabin above the ground on supporting steel to avoid damaging any of the existing trees on site.
The exterior combines recycled brick, radial sawn timber, and galvanized roof sheeting. "Materials were selected to meet the clients’ brief that the house fit within the cognitive idea of an old shed," explain the architects.
The Mono structure's single-engineered truss frame makes it capable of withstanding harsh weather—from heavy snow, to downpours, to heat. It also comes in three variations.
A series of French doors extends the interior living spaces to the deck and meadow beyond.
Off-Grid Guesthouse by Anacapa Architecture
The couple wanted the cabin to mesh with its beautiful natural surroundings. "To us this meant small," says Kenny. "We wanted the design to put you right into the landscape, and by making it small we feel drawled by the night sky and mountains that surround us."
The Menkick House is located at 165 Green Rock Drive, Boulder, Colorado.
If you're itching to join the enticing #vanlife movement taking over your Instagram feed, but don't quite have the skills to trick out your own van, don't worry—you can always have one revamped for you. In this roundup, we've rounded up seven companies here to help.
Cedar strips on the exterior (and where used on the interior) were treated with "iron sulfate and kept outside for months before assembly to achieve an even patina," said Stinessen.
With an internal space of 132 square feet and a 18' x 9.8' footprint, the Artist Bothy is constructed from cross-laminated timber panels clad in Corten corrugated metal and Scottish larch.
A conversion with space-saving solutions in Paris.
Tasmania, Australia Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Upon check-in, guests receive their very own backpack with a map, headlamp, and walking sticks to ensure a full Alpine experience. The pods are located an easy 15-minute hike from reception—so, packing your hiking boots is essential. In addition to hiking, Whitepod also offers dog sledding, paragliding, and and private ski slopes for Whitepod guests only. After skiing, guests can enjoy Whitepod's sauna, indulge in spa services, or dine at their in-house restaurant called Les Cerniers, which serves a selection of seasonal traditional mountain dishes.
Upon check-in, guests receive their very own backpack with a map, headlamp, and walking sticks to ensure a full Alpine experience. The pods are located an easy 15-minute hike from reception—so, packing your hiking boots is essential. In addition to hiking, Whitepod also offers dog sledding, paragliding, and and private ski slopes for Whitepod guests only. After skiing, guests can enjoy Whitepod's sauna, indulge in spa services, or dine at their in-house restaurant called Les Cerniers, which serves a selection of seasonal traditional mountain dishes.
Mill Valley, California Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Completed in just six weeks by Australian practice Archiblox, this modest prefab home is perched atop cliffs with prime views of Avalon Beach, just a short drive away from Sydney. Oriented east to west to maximize cross ventilation, the house is clad in marine-grade Colorbond Ultra steel and Queensland blue gum to protect against the elements.
On the northwestern tip of Scotland’s Isle of Skye is a vacation rental that's inspired by the region’s traditional “crofter style” cottages, but covered with a skin of tin. Designed and built by Gill Smith and Alan Dickson of Scottish practice Rural Design Architects, this house sits along the rugged Isle of Skye coast and has a rudimentary form that recalls children’s drawings of pitched-roof homes. Smith and Dickson constructed the house using corrugated metal sheeting, which is commonly used for agricultural sheds or
- Santa Monica, California Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
