The all-white kitchen—as well as a bathroom and stair to the basement—forms a central core around which living spaces are arranged on the ground floor. The dramatic, double-height space echoes the form of the original building and makes the living space feel expansive and open.
All the floors were redone in a light ash hardwood. The crisp interior paint is Benjamin Moore Super White. The kitchen cabinets are from Artistic Kitchens. A frosted glass door leads to the laundry room.
Dining Poolside
No Fred wallpaper adds a touch of whimsy in the children's bathroom.
The three kids share a bathroom that's also located in the attic. The penguin basket is from Bloomingville.
A Woodchuck-made loft bed anchors Sam's room. The dark green playmat is by Alex Playmats.
A large bed was deliberately chosen so that Kiki can grow into over it time. The vertically oriented plywood echoes the vertical lines of the hone’s timber cladding.
“With the moon light of Zoë Rumeau, the flying swans of Sew Haert Felt England and the old pink color on the wall, the room gives the feeling of the golden hour,” says Eva of Kiki’s room. “I really love the atmosphere in her room.”
Behind the door of the floor-to-ceiling cabinet in Cato's room is a small play area as well as a staircase that leads to an upper-level play space.
Recyclable Senso resin gray floors and birch plywood surfaces tie all three kids’ rooms together, which are located in the attic.
A large wooden dining table was Eva’s first priority in her furniture selection process. “The table is now the heart of the home where we eat, play and enjoy dinners with each other.”
The property aglow at sunset.
The Carrera marble master bath with freestanding tub.
The expansive master bedroom suite.
The attached guest house features a zen-like spa.
Interiors flow seamlessly to outdoor living areas.
The two-story entry foyer with Onyx floors.
Arriving home.
Kitchen
The kitchen cabinets are IKEA Sektion cabinet frames with custom Walnut and Matte White faces and doors by TheCabinetFace based out of Denver Colorado. Quartz countertops are Suede finish by Silastone. Backsplash 2”x8” Flagstone field tile from Fire Clay Tile. Stools are Pepe Cortes Jamaica stools by Amat Spain for Knoll. Broberg and Ridderstrale Par Pendant lights by Zero Lighting.
Powder Room
The entry powder room has a Nameeks Scarabeo Teorema Console sink mounted below a Duravit Ambient Light wall mirror along with a Kohler San Souci Round Front Toilet
