Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
Rafael Fernández
Follow
50
Saves
Followers
Following
High end wooden watch box jewelry case
High end wooden watch box jewelry case
High end wooden watch box jewelry case
Wall hanging organizing box
Wooden laptop stand
Wall wooden coat rack
Special edition iPhone and iPad stand
Wall hanging organizing box
Wooden laptop stand
Special edition iPhone and iPad stand
Wooden laptop stand
Curved wood vintage edison table lamp
Wooden laptop stand
Curved wood vintage edison table lamp
Wall hanging organizing box
Mini plant stand
Large plant stand
Large plant stand
Curved wood table lamp
Mini plant stand
Curved wood table lamp
Curved wood vintage edison table lamp
Mini plant stand
Wooden desk organizer
Wooden desk organizer
Wooden desk organizer
Custom vintage pastel painted wall floating shelf
Concrete desk accessories set
Portable minimalistic hanging magazine rack
Custom painted wall floating shelf
Portable minimalistic hanging magazine rack
Portable minimalistic hanging magazine rack
Custom painted wall floating shelf
Portable minimalistic hanging magazine rack
Concrete desk accessories set
Custom vintage pastel painted wall floating shelf
View More
14
more
saves
Set cover photo