The Ki cabins feature an open-plan living, dining and kitchen space that seamlessly connect to the outdoors via full-height glazed doors that fold back to completely open up one facade to the lake.
Pictured is a dining area furnished with a Bolia table and &Tradition chairs. Owners can personalize the interiors with their choice of furniture, finishes and fittings.
Engineered for energy efficiency, the Koto cabins are equipped with high-performance insulation and cane be fitted with renewable energy systems such as solar panels and biomass stoves.
The bathrooms can be equipped with a large free-standing bath or shower/wet room.
Large windows let in an abundance of natural light and views of the landscape.
The glass in the bump-out captures the views and brings in more sunlight.
The rug is a large jute find from Lowe’s.
The view from the loft down into the kitchen and dining room. Segulja wanted a long table in the dining room for big gatherings. “It's great to be able to have everybody around that one central table when we’re in the kitchen together,” the architect says. The overhead lights are the Knolls Wood Trimmed Pendant from Serena and Lily and the chairs are discontinued Ikea pulled from storage.
Now, the kitchen benefits from all the natural light brought in by the bump-out. The cabinets are Ikea's Sektion cainets with their base line Veddinge white lacquer finish fronts, topped with Ikea quartz counters. The hardware includes knobs from Lowe’s and pulls from Manzoni.
The floor tile is the Trident Hex Blanco Encaustic by Merola Tile from Home Depot, and the wall tile is a dimensional subway tile by Artmore from Lowe’s. The rectangular tub is the Aqua Eden Jenny by Kingston Brass from Home Depot.
When Abbie and Bill Burton hired Marmol Radziner to design their prefab weekend home, their two requests were “simple-simple, replaceable materials,” says Abbie—such as concrete floors (poured offsite in Marmol Radziner's factory) and metal panel siding—and “the ability to be indoors or outdoors with ease.” Deep overhangs provide shade and protection from rain, so the Burtons can leave their doors open year-round and hang out on their 70-foot-long deck even in inclement weather. They visit the house once a month, usually for a week at a time, with Vinnie and Stella, their rescue Bernese Mountain dogs. Their two adult children occasionally join them. The couple hopes to one day retire here.
Passionate cooks, the Burtons installed a Mugnaini wood-fired oven in their kitchen and had a custom Grillery fireplace-barbecue built into the concrete block wall on their deck at their home in northern California designed by Marmol Radziner. Beneath the grill in the prefab home, they store oak firewood collected from their property.
