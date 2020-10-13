The end of the pool now provides a much sleeker view. A studio also now tops the garage and provides additional living space which currently has a pool table handed down from Joey's father and is sure to be a hang out for the couple's boys as they grow up.
The pool and covered patio sit on the corner opposite of the entrance courtyard. The patio can be accessed through sliding glass doors from both the dining room and kitchen, and the master bedroom. Having lived on the site for so long, designer Jamie Chioco was able to quickly make informed decisions about the design—for example, one of the neighbors uses his backyard for large family gatherings and barbecues, and so it was decided early on to not to have many openings on that facade in order to give both homes privacy.
The Plus House—named for the perpendicular trajectories of light and air that pass through on the top and bottom floors—is one in a series of architect-designed homes commissioned by Arkitekthus, a development company founded five years ago with a pledge to improve the quality of prefab architecture. The spruce panels that coat the second-floor exterior will fade in tandem with the zinc-coated steel that rims the glazed windows and doors. "They will go gray like we do," says architect Claesson Koivisto Rune.
The dining and kitchen space opens up directly to an expanse of grass that leads to the water’s edge.
Kitchen looking toward plywood stair and bench seat
Bamboo flooring and custom built-ins—fashioned from medium-density fiberboard with a white-lacquer finish—brightened the 650-square-foot attic. The custom-designed blackened-steel balustrade has cable inserts and a walnut handrail.
The extra 500 sq ft of space from an attic remodel was the major perk of this home renovation.
The architecture firm L. McComber Itée demolished a sloping ceiling in this Montreal attic to create a bright, roomy live-work space.
Challenged by the dimensions of the narrow lot, the team worked through significant programmatic and logistical constraints during the design and construction process. The final concept for the layout was a modern take on the side hall plan. The living spaces are stretched back deep into the lot, and strategically raised above grade to allow sunlight to penetrate into multiple living spaces. The multifunctional courtyard serves as outdoor workspace, gardening area, children's play area, and covered parking during winter months.
Jessica Helgerson Interior Design, with project manager and lead designer Emily Kudsen Leland at the helm, remade a Portland abode with a crisp paint palette: Benjamin Moore’s Wrought Iron for the cladding and Venetian Gold for the front door. The home was originally designed by Saul Zaik in Southwest Portland, complete with a wood-clad exterior, in 1956. As part of the renovation, landscape design was completed by Lilyvilla Gardens.
A large metal floating mirror from Restoration Hardware seemingly doubles the 675 square feet of the Schmidt-Friedlander apartment in Windsor Terrace, Brooklyn. The family of three dines at an oak table from Canvas Home, with Wishbone chairs by Hans Wegner. Decorators White paint by Benjamin Moore and oiled Hakwood European oak flooring are used throughout.
Near a Gent wood-burning stove by Thorma in the living area, an IKEA Poäng chair and ottoman provide a cozy spot for reading. Thanks to the passive design strategies utilized by Ovchinnikov, the house stays warm through the winter with only minimal heating required.
In the living room, a 16-foot-wide sliding glass door opens onto a landscape designed by Rosedale Nurseries.
Presented with three possible kitchen units by Blu Homes, the residents selected one that has less cabinetry and a more fluid layout. The bar stools are from Crate and Barrel.
Via Apartment Therapy, photo by Jesse David Green
The bedroom takes up the small second floor of the house.
In Ottawa, the sofa is IKEA, the coffee table is EQ3, and the lounge chair is vintage.
Designer and Photographer in Calgary, Alberta, Canada "My small home includes this dining area. I chose a traditional bronze chandelier for the space to contrast with my modern look. It's a fixture I can live with for a very long time. The dining table is custom. I designed and had a family member weld the workbench-style base and had a marble remnant cut to fit for the table top. It's a heavy piece and the weight of it brings attention to my ash floors. The small credenza was custom made for this space by Speke Klein in Canada (to hold shoes, actually). My dining chairs are oak and leather from De La Espada and the swivel fibre glass bar stools from Modernica. I've added a tiny punctuation of a framed film photograph of my husband between the windows for fun."
A small sconce lights the entry.
The glass-enclosed master bedroom floats above the corrugated, oxidized steel exterior.
The architect incorporated bar seating and shelf space in the dining room, and placed small vertical windows on one side of the house to maintain privacy and provide the wall space for art that Orlovski requested. The dining table and chairs were among only a few pieces the couple bought for the new house.
A writing desk is paired with a classic Series 7 chair by Arne Jacobsen.
Think Small features a nautically inspired New York home and a little red house with a lot of character in Seattle. Photo by: Adam Friedberg
