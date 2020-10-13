Designer and Photographer in Calgary, Alberta, Canada "My small home includes this dining area. I chose a traditional bronze chandelier for the space to contrast with my modern look. It's a fixture I can live with for a very long time. The dining table is custom. I designed and had a family member weld the workbench-style base and had a marble remnant cut to fit for the table top. It's a heavy piece and the weight of it brings attention to my ash floors. The small credenza was custom made for this space by Speke Klein in Canada (to hold shoes, actually). My dining chairs are oak and leather from De La Espada and the swivel fibre glass bar stools from Modernica. I've added a tiny punctuation of a framed film photograph of my husband between the windows for fun."