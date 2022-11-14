SubscribeSign In
Vika Living officially began selling the Vika One models in September this year. "We have several million right now between letters of intent, deposits and contracts in the US alone,
Vika Living officially began selling the Vika One models in September this year. "We have several million right now between letters of intent, deposits and contracts in the US alone,
The Graham Residence is flooded with natural light thanks to its clerestory windows.
The Graham Residence is flooded with natural light thanks to its clerestory windows.
The front of the rectilinear house opens up to a 300-square-foot cantilevered porch that is partially shaded from the desert sun by the roof overhang.
The front of the rectilinear house opens up to a 300-square-foot cantilevered porch that is partially shaded from the desert sun by the roof overhang.