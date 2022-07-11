SubscribeSign In
Built with passive solar principles and salvaged finds, the Original Funky House keeps the spirit of the ’70s alive.
Here is a peek at the kitchen, featuring a mix of red and green cabinets over reclaimed hardwood floors. A repurposed stovepipe stands in for standard track lighting above the sink.
The wood slat wall was a great solution for spreading light throughout the split-level and looks right for the era of the house. At $2700, it was also much more cost effective than Devlin’s original design of a metal staircase.
A more recent project has been the entry, for which the couple installed a new door, sidelight, and window, which required new framing, drywall, and paint, for a cost of $6850.
