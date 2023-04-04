Dwell House
The kitchen tiles are by Heath Ceramics with barstools by March SF and pendant lights by Allied Maker.
"I often choose finishes that allow the natural texture to show through, and finishes that emphasize the cathedrals and burls of the graining,
The couple chose Thermador appliances from Don’s Appliances. The black Nero Marquina marble counters are in a high honed finish, which kept them from becoming too gray in the finish process.
In the kitchen, walnut cabinetry is topped with terrazzo countertops and a matching sink. Under-counter appliances like a refrigerator, freezer, and ice machine help make the space appear uncluttered.
Bespoke inbuilt solutions, such as the cut-out cabinetry knobs, enhance the minimalist flair.
The new kitchen is outfitted with white oak cabinetry by Ramon Padilla, Trias counter stools and a La Cornue oven and range.
A look at the couple's adjoining bathroom.
A neon green faucet pops against the softer-shaded tiles and cabinets.
More than 6,000 pounds of green Moroccan tiles from Design Fliesen were used in their primary bathroom, which has two Falper faucets. There's a second full bathroom and two powder rooms.
After: "We don't believe in the hierarchy of materials,