Yumi (left) and Maya (right) cheese around on the steps leading into the front door. Inside, there is ample space for removing and leaving one's shoes, another Japanese element.
Yumi (left) and Maya (right) cheese around on the steps leading into the front door. Inside, there is ample space for removing and leaving one's shoes, another Japanese element.
Master shower with a view
Master shower with a view
Master Bedroom.
Master Bedroom.
Stuv fireplace and window seat with an up mountain view.
Stuv fireplace and window seat with an up mountain view.
Set cover photo