A wide, pebbled driveway leads to the waterfront home, which sits on a lush, private lot.
One of the most notable features is the massive stone fireplace, complete with eight flues. Expansive glazing wraps around the main living areas, framing sweeping waterfront views.
Large windows and captivating views continue into the primary bedroom, which also offers a plush reading area and a fully remodeled ensuite bath.
In addition to a spacious media room, the property also features a 74-foot-long heated, saltwater pool, a private beach, as well as a 235-foot-deep water dock awaiting outside.
