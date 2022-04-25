For the renovation of their midcentury ranch house in Chicago, Trey Berre and his wife, Maria Ponce Berre, compared bids from three contractors, ultimately hiring ABO Construction. The total budget for the project climbed to $174 per square foot after it was discovered that the roof had suffered rain damage and needed to be replaced for $40,000.
For the renovation of their midcentury ranch house in Chicago, Trey Berre and his wife, Maria Ponce Berre, compared bids from three contractors, ultimately hiring ABO Construction. The total budget for the project climbed to $174 per square foot after it was discovered that the roof had suffered rain damage and needed to be replaced for $40,000.
Top 9 Gardens of 2020: The verdant spaces nominated for the Dwell Design Awards help enliven their biophilic homes.
Top 9 Gardens of 2020: The verdant spaces nominated for the Dwell Design Awards help enliven their biophilic homes.
My Cabin launched after Draugs couldn't find a prefab structure he'd want to vacation in. The exterior is made of spruce, which can be stained according to customer specifications.
My Cabin launched after Draugs couldn't find a prefab structure he'd want to vacation in. The exterior is made of spruce, which can be stained according to customer specifications.
How does daylight affect happiness and well-being? Marvin decided to find out.
How does daylight affect happiness and well-being? Marvin decided to find out.
The courtyard extends the sense of space in the main bathroom, and although the latter is in a central location in the narrow building, the courtyard brings in that much more light than is typical in a floorplan like this. The floor tile is the Krista Watterworth Kiss Marble ’ tile, and the owners can also open the exterior door there should they want to shower al-fresco.
The courtyard extends the sense of space in the main bathroom, and although the latter is in a central location in the narrow building, the courtyard brings in that much more light than is typical in a floorplan like this. The floor tile is the Krista Watterworth Kiss Marble ’ tile, and the owners can also open the exterior door there should they want to shower al-fresco.
The new addition was scaled to fit the backyard and provide easy access to the yard. Large windows access that South-facing natural light. The Boral siding is painted black “to create a handsome and strong visual foundation that breaks up the four stories,” say the architects, and sleek metal railings don’t block the view out the windows.
The new addition was scaled to fit the backyard and provide easy access to the yard. Large windows access that South-facing natural light. The Boral siding is painted black “to create a handsome and strong visual foundation that breaks up the four stories,” say the architects, and sleek metal railings don’t block the view out the windows.
“The dining room wallpaper [Cole &amp; Son’s Forest] helped bring the outdoors in, which was a parallel play on the large windows selected by the architects. Selecting wallpapers that had a forced perspective also provided a sense of depth for spaces like the dining room and powder room,” says Santos.
“The dining room wallpaper [Cole &amp; Son’s Forest] helped bring the outdoors in, which was a parallel play on the large windows selected by the architects. Selecting wallpapers that had a forced perspective also provided a sense of depth for spaces like the dining room and powder room,” says Santos.
The architects set up a cozy reading nook off the kitchen, with furnishings picked by Santos. Positioned as it is beside the big windows, the spot benefits from the views outside, and enables family members to chat easily while cooking.
The architects set up a cozy reading nook off the kitchen, with furnishings picked by Santos. Positioned as it is beside the big windows, the spot benefits from the views outside, and enables family members to chat easily while cooking.
Behind a pocket door, the pantry has plenty of storage and a prep sink. “These intimate, moody spaces accentuate the brightness of the living area and reinforces the spatial organization of the home,” says the firm.
Behind a pocket door, the pantry has plenty of storage and a prep sink. “These intimate, moody spaces accentuate the brightness of the living area and reinforces the spatial organization of the home,” says the firm.
Doors on the bar allow it to be hidden away for a cleaner look.
Doors on the bar allow it to be hidden away for a cleaner look.
The shelves and the hidden bar are painted a delightful ‘Tarrytown Green’ by Benjamin Moore.
The shelves and the hidden bar are painted a delightful ‘Tarrytown Green’ by Benjamin Moore.
The black core anchors the home and tucks utilitarian functions behind imperceptible doors. The core “connects the floors visually, enhances the verticality of the townhouse, and creates a dramatic backdrop for the hallway bridges at each level,” notes the firm.
The black core anchors the home and tucks utilitarian functions behind imperceptible doors. The core “connects the floors visually, enhances the verticality of the townhouse, and creates a dramatic backdrop for the hallway bridges at each level,” notes the firm.
Since the home is located in a historic district, the front exterior needed to be restored to its original design, says the firm. They sourced front railings from a similar property and had them refurbished, then installed triple-glazed window units that both meet Passive House requirements and look like the style of double-hung windows that would have been there before. The front door is also energy-efficient, yet designed and customized to fit with the historic façade.
Since the home is located in a historic district, the front exterior needed to be restored to its original design, says the firm. They sourced front railings from a similar property and had them refurbished, then installed triple-glazed window units that both meet Passive House requirements and look like the style of double-hung windows that would have been there before. The front door is also energy-efficient, yet designed and customized to fit with the historic façade.
Storage had to be dialed in within the narrow footprint of the brownstone. The black core holds the pantry, while on the right, a bank of custom cabinetry hosts the command station, mop closet, and a concealed bar.-
Storage had to be dialed in within the narrow footprint of the brownstone. The black core holds the pantry, while on the right, a bank of custom cabinetry hosts the command station, mop closet, and a concealed bar.-
Floor plan of Five Yard House by Miró Rivera Architects
Floor plan of Five Yard House by Miró Rivera Architects
Site plan of Five Yard House by Miró Rivera Architects
Site plan of Five Yard House by Miró Rivera Architects
Mature vegetation helps the new yard feel more settled.
Mature vegetation helps the new yard feel more settled.
The couple wanted to make sure there was still room for the kids to play in the backyard, so a portion of the lawn was kept.
The couple wanted to make sure there was still room for the kids to play in the backyard, so a portion of the lawn was kept.
A view showing how the addition meets the original home. The exterior is clad in a European-style rain screen, a new product to the couple that they now recommend to clients. "We were eager to try out stuff and get to experiment a little bit in our own house," says Catherine.
A view showing how the addition meets the original home. The exterior is clad in a European-style rain screen, a new product to the couple that they now recommend to clients. "We were eager to try out stuff and get to experiment a little bit in our own house," says Catherine.
The units are installed on a site in Hurley, New York, overlooking Twin Lakes, and some of them will include private hot tubs.
The units are installed on a site in Hurley, New York, overlooking Twin Lakes, and some of them will include private hot tubs.
The Hideout lives on the same five-acre property as another guesthouse Castillero owns, The Woodlands.
The Hideout lives on the same five-acre property as another guesthouse Castillero owns, The Woodlands.
Reilly, pictured here, deleted the original front door in order to create an expanse of uninterrupted wall in the living room. The existing slider is now the main entry point. She clad the exterior with planks marketed as a shou sugi ban product that reads as burned, knotty cedar. A new, corrugated metal roof replaced asphalt shingles.
Reilly, pictured here, deleted the original front door in order to create an expanse of uninterrupted wall in the living room. The existing slider is now the main entry point. She clad the exterior with planks marketed as a shou sugi ban product that reads as burned, knotty cedar. A new, corrugated metal roof replaced asphalt shingles.
In October 2017, the catastrophic Nuns fire incinerated the ’70s-era A-frame in Napa County, California, that had served as a family retreat for 20 years and that the owners, who are mostly retired, were in the process of turning into their permanent home. (When the fire hit, the couple had already brought nearly all their family keepsakes and heirlooms, making the loss especially poignant.) Working with architectural designer Brandon Jørgensen, the couple turned the loss into a chance to build what is now their permanent home with fire resistance baked into the design.
In October 2017, the catastrophic Nuns fire incinerated the ’70s-era A-frame in Napa County, California, that had served as a family retreat for 20 years and that the owners, who are mostly retired, were in the process of turning into their permanent home. (When the fire hit, the couple had already brought nearly all their family keepsakes and heirlooms, making the loss especially poignant.) Working with architectural designer Brandon Jørgensen, the couple turned the loss into a chance to build what is now their permanent home with fire resistance baked into the design.
The cabin featured a charred timber exterior and a minimal interior, in keeping with its sustainable philosophies. The entire cabin is carbon neutral, and available for sale.
The cabin featured a charred timber exterior and a minimal interior, in keeping with its sustainable philosophies. The entire cabin is carbon neutral, and available for sale.
The Lofthouse is built one of the many hills separating it from the couple’s main residence. "Excavation was a challenge, as we wanted to maintain as much of the existing landscape as possible, but needed to clear out trees for the foundation," says Tarah.
The Lofthouse is built one of the many hills separating it from the couple’s main residence. "Excavation was a challenge, as we wanted to maintain as much of the existing landscape as possible, but needed to clear out trees for the foundation," says Tarah.
The home’s 2,340 square feet span the upper and lower levels, while the basement can serve as an independent ADU, home office, or guest quarters. The lower-level entry is now more comfortable, with a wide waiting area protected from the weather overhead.
The home’s 2,340 square feet span the upper and lower levels, while the basement can serve as an independent ADU, home office, or guest quarters. The lower-level entry is now more comfortable, with a wide waiting area protected from the weather overhead.
The front garden area is terraced with custom Cor-Ten steel retaining walls with an oxidized patina. The plantings are inspired by the couple’s love for Palm Springs.
The front garden area is terraced with custom Cor-Ten steel retaining walls with an oxidized patina. The plantings are inspired by the couple’s love for Palm Springs.
RIC Design Build paid homage to the midcentury era and architect Alan McCullough’s legacy while making the house work for today.
RIC Design Build paid homage to the midcentury era and architect Alan McCullough’s legacy while making the house work for today.

128 more saves

Set cover photo