A section of the facade—a cross between a shoji screen and a barn door—slides open. Planter boxes contain edible varieties that fuel Mary’s culinary explorations.
A section of the facade—a cross between a shoji screen and a barn door—slides open. Planter boxes contain edible varieties that fuel Mary’s culinary explorations.
We receive thousands of Add a Home submissions each year—and these inspiring residences racked up the most views.
We receive thousands of Add a Home submissions each year—and these inspiring residences racked up the most views.
Set cover photo