Custom cherry cabinetry with integrated handles and sliding doors brings a furniture-like component to the open kitchen. Three 1960s Scandinavian flush mounts by Arnold Wiigs Fabrikker brighten the soapstone counter, while two cognac leather stools by Afteroom for MENU are tucked beneath.
The kitchen, which was moved to the sunny side of the house, embraces Anyeley’s taste for simple, modern forms. Cabinetry painted in Hague Blue by Farrow & Ball surrounds a central island fitted with Nerd bar stools by Muuto and a Dot Line Suspension pendant by Lambert & Fils. Completing the kitchen is a Litze faucet by Brizo and a Crosstown sink by Elkay, along with rangetop and wall ovens by Dacor and a Benchmark refrigerator from Bosch.
The in-law suite shares two walls with the main house to save construction and operation costs, but is equipped with a separate entrance, a private patio, and a full kitchen, living area, ensuite bedroom, and laundry.
Even the bathroom grants views. Sleek wood elements complement the white-and-black fixtures and details.
In total, the home offers three-and-a-half bathrooms. Each of the guest bathrooms are finished in the brightly colored tile.
In the bathroom, a skylight above the shower lets the light pour in.
A look at the downstairs powder room. The Lillången sink and cabinet from IKEA, while the faucet is from Kingston Brass and the medicine cabinet is by Kohler and the toilet is by Toto.
The cast concrete countertops in the bathrooms have a soft texture that complements the timber.
The shower features timber-look tiles supplied by Earp Bros, with a cast concrete bench that mirrors the materiality of the living spaces in the home.
A clerestory window lets sunlight into the primary bath without compromising privacy. The water closet and pivoting shower doors are fabricated from frosted glass. Large format porcelain slab walls mitigates the need for distracting grout lines.
The bathrooms can be equipped with a large free-standing bath or shower/wet room.
Bedrosians ceramic tile was used on the walls and ceiling in the master bathroom.
A bathroom with a corner shower.
In the angular primary bathroom, “there’s a lot of levels, there’s a lot going on,” says Carine. “ Plaster felt like a really natural element that went with the architectural style of the house, but then it also sort of neutralised the busyness of all the things that were going on.” Travertine parquet tiles line the floor.
Custom cabinets in a mix of white oak and lacquered paint join Miele appliances and a honed quartz countertop.
“They really wanted to have tile in the kitchen and at the front door, but everyone disliked that hard edge line,” says Gregga. “Doing the organic edge of the tile helped make the entry space and kitchen feel like one, and then it disintegrates into the living and dining room.”
Two complementary lighting fixtures from New Hampshire Antiques co-op hang in the kitchen.
A special finish brings out the grain in the kitchen's walnut cabinetry.