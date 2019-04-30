Studio NAB submitted one of the earliest proposals and reimagined the cathedral with a greenhouse and apiary in the shape of the original roofline and spire.
After a high-powered career in interior design and architecture, founder and designer Hana Getachew sought to merge her love of the traditional Ethiopian textiles she had grown up with with her career in interior design.
Stephen Burks' Grasso Lounge Chair for BD Barcelona x Bolon seems to overflow beyond its frame, oozing out leather or traditional African weaving, depending on the selected textile.
Originally from Chicago, designer Stephen Burks has worked with some of the most well-recognized names in furniture design for his pieces that incorporate traditional African craftsmanship and designs with a contemporary aesthetic.
Designed by industrial designer Stephen Burks, the Grasso Vase line of pieces were produced in Spain in 2018 for BD Barcelona. The pieces were hand-made, as Burks' production methodology is intrinsic to the designs themselves.